ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On Feb. 4 Alex Brown, 32, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia County Court to face charges of attempted burglary after he allegedly damaged a window screen in an attempt to enter a Pearl Street residence. He was given a March 22 court date.
VSP — DERBY
At 6:21 p.m. Feb. 8, troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash in front of Derby Short Stop on Rt. 5. Police were told that one of the vehicles involved fled the scene. A witness followed this vehicle and provided a description as well as the registration. Other witnesses described the two occupants of the vehicle, and these occupants were also captured on the store’s video surveillance.
Police say Derby resident Samantha Batchelder, 26, was traveling south on Rt. 5 with her two young children, when the driver of a 2005 Volvo S60, later identified as Mikayla Camber, 19, of Holland, pulled out in front of Batchelder’s 2008 Subaru Legacy, from the store parking lot. Troopers said Batchelder had no time to avoid the collision with Camber’s vehicle. Batchelder’s vehicle had damage to the front bumper/passenger side headlight area. No injuries were reported.
Police say Camber sped away from the crash. Later in the evening, she was stopped for an unrelated incident. Camber was issued a citation to appear March 9 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
HARDWICK POLICE
As a result of a Feb. 2 incident, Hunter Patten, 21, of Hardwick, was cited to appear March 30 in Orleans Court on the charge of retail theft.
Louis Marsh, 48, of Wolcott, was cited into court April 26 on the charge of criminal operation of a motor vehicle (DLS). The incident took place Feb. 4 on Route 15.
Dennis Collins, 48, of East Hardwick, was cited to appear April 26 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of retail theft stemming from a Feb. 4 incident.
Violet Walbridge, 36, of Hardwick, was cited to appear April 26 in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of domestic assault. The complaint was brought to police on Feb. 5.
Alain Fredette, 60, of Hardwick, received a Caledonia County Court date of May 3 to respond to the allegation of DLS. It stemmed from a Feb. 6 traffic stop on Route 15W.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Feb. 8 on Rt. 2 in Marshfield. It was determined Justin Deos, 26, of Lyndonville was stopped in the roadway waiting for the vehicle in front of him to turn when a 2017 VW Golf operated by Isabella McCallum, 21, of Cabot was not able to stop in time to avoid rear-ending Deos’ 2020 Subaru Forrester. McCallum was issued a VCVC for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1039; Following Too Closely. All occupants were seat-belted, no injuries were reported, and the vehicles involved sustained front- and rear-end damage.
