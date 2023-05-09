Police Logs

Brandon Rodd, 25, of Orleans was charged May 7 with leaving the scene of an accident following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 5A and Newark Street in Burke. He was cited to appear on July 10 in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer the charge. Anyone that may have witnessed this 6:48 a.m. crash or has information about it is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680.
Troopers are also seeking information about another May 7 incident in which they located evidence of the First Baptist Church, 1115 Scott Highway in Groton, being struck by gunshots. No persons were hurt, and the evidence at the scene suggested possible target shooting in the area. VSP is requesting that any information regarding anyone who uses the stump dump for target practice, be called into the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, was charged on May 8 in Lyndon with possession of cocaine, and four counts of violating conditions of release. He is cited to appear on the charges on May 15 in Caledonia Superior Court.
After allegedly admitting to retail theft on April 6 at the Derby Walmart, Ryan John, 30, of Newport City, was cited to answer the charge on May 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Jason Inkel, 18, of Albany, was charged on April 26 in Orleans with DUI and cited to answer the charge on June 20 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
