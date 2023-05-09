Police Logs
Dustin Sheltra

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Brandon Rodd, 25, of Orleans was charged May 7 with leaving the scene of an accident following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 5A and Newark Street in Burke. He was cited to appear on July 10 in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer the charge. Anyone that may have witnessed this 6:48 a.m. crash or has information about it is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680.

