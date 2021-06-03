Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
The police department was contacted on May 30 about a man repeatedly knocking on the door of a residence he was prohibited from being at due to a relief from abuse order. Police say that George E. Phelps, 38, of St. Johnsbury, violated the relief from abuse order. He was located June 2 on Pleasant Street and allegedly ran through neighborhood yards to avoid police. He hid behind the Caledonia Christian Church School on Southard Avenue, where he was arrested. Phelps was cited for aggravated stalking, violation of abuse prevention order x3, and given a flash citation into a June 14 appearance in Caledonia County Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Joanna Sleigh, 38, of Sheffield, was arrested on June 2 for suspicion of driving under the influence after an auto accident on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway in Danville. While speaking with Sleigh, troopers detected signs of impairment. She was taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear June 21 in Caledonia County Superior Court. She was uninjured and her vehicle had front-end damage.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On May 28, Ofc. Jason Harris observed Shawn Rich, 43, of St. Johnsbury, operating a motor vehicle on Center Street in Lyndon Center. Ofc. Harris knew Rich’s license to be suspended. Ofc. Harris stopped the vehicle and subsequently arrested Rich for the earlier observed violation. Also present in the vehicle was Casey Durfee, 31, of St. Johnsbury, whom Ofc. Harris knew to have an active warrant for his arrest. Durfee was also arrested and subsequently lodged on his warrant. Rich was released with a citation to appear on July 26 in court. Durfee was cited for May 29.
VSP — DERBY
On May 28, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a verbal argument on Ledgwood Drive in Derby between Tonya Jarvis, 52, of Newport, and Judy Benware, 55, of Newport Center. After learning Jarvis had left the scene of the incident, troopers developed probable cause to believe she had entered a residence knowing that she was not licensed or privileged to do so and assaulted a resident. Prior to leaving, police said Jarvis verbally threatened the residence’s occupants, placing them in reasonable apprehension of death or serious bodily injury. Jarvis was cited and released with a citation to appear June 15 in Orleans Court on the allegations of burglary and criminal threatening.
