Police Logs
St. Johnsbury Police Fire department public safety #filephoto

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Jessica Norrie, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on July 10 with retail theft after allegedly taking an 18V Milwaukee battery from RK Miles on Bay Street on July 6 without paying for it. She allegedly admitted the theft and will answer to the charge on September 18 in Caledonia Court. Norrie was issued a notice of trespass for the business and property. The cost to replace the stolen battery was $180.19 cents with tax.

