Police Logs

Jessica Norrie, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on July 10 with retail theft after allegedly taking an 18V Milwaukee battery from RK Miles on Bay Street on July 6 without paying for it. She allegedly admitted the theft and will answer to the charge on September 18 in Caledonia Court. Norrie was issued a notice of trespass for the business and property. The cost to replace the stolen battery was $180.19 cents with tax.
— —
A set of keys was located July 18 in front of the St. Johnsbury House on Main Street and turned into the SJPD. Keys can be collected with proper identification.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Tracey Johnson, 52, of Groton, was due in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, July 20 to answer charges filed the previous day, July 19, of domestic assault and offense committed in a child’s presence.
— —
Troopers seek the public’s help with a burglary that occurred between July 10-19 at a camp on Scrutton Hill Road in West Fairlee. The victim, Mark Blanchard, 55, of Springfield, Vt., reported a miter saw, air compressor and nail gun had been taken. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries were reported in a July 18 single-vehicle rollover on Route 14 in Coventry. The vehicle was northbound when it hydroplaned and left the roadway. Passenger-side damage occurred to the 2019 Subaru operated by Heather Allen, 39, of Newport City.
OCSD
Bryan Bennett, 46, of Barton, was charged on July 7 with driving under the influence and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 25 to answer the charge.
— —
Kirk A. Wilcox, 60, of Brownington, was due July 20 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer charges filed the previous day, July 19, with driving under the influence, violation of conditions of release, and driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
