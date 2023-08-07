ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Shauna Hebert, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on August 5 on North Avenue as a fugitive from justice after being found to have an extraditable warrant out of Grafton County. Lodged at NERCC for lack of $500 bail, Hebert was due in Caledonia County Court on August 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments