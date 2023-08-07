Shauna Hebert, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on August 5 on North Avenue as a fugitive from justice after being found to have an extraditable warrant out of Grafton County. Lodged at NERCC for lack of $500 bail, Hebert was due in Caledonia County Court on August 7.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Ashley Trahan, 31, of Danville, was charged on August 5 with DUI and negligent operation following a custodial dispute/domestic with a household member who left the scene in Route 2 and Wightman Road. Trahan allegedly followed them down the road in a separate vehicle in an erratic manner. She’ll answer the charges on August 21 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Stephanie Lyman, 51, of Waterford, was charged on August 5 with domestic assault and was cited to face the charge on August 7 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
Jade Martel, 29, of Brighton, was due in Essex Superior Court on August 7 on a charge filed on August 6 in Brighton of violating conditions of release.
OCSD
Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, was charged on July 7 in Derby with violation of conditions of release, possession of cocaine, and possession of fentanyl. He is due in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 8 to answer these charges.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police received an August 2 report that a 2012 four-door Honda Civic, maroon in color, was taken during the night by an unknown person from the residence of William Hill, 88, at 756 Dutton Road in Hardwick. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 802-472-5475.
VSP — BERLIN
Catherine Klarich, 46, of Marshfield, was charged on August 7 with a domestic assault that allegedly occurred July 29 on Maple Hill Road in Marshfield. She is due on August 8 in Washington County Court to answer the charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.