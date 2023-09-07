Police Logs

A ring was found on September 7 on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. The owner may claim it with proper identification at the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
OCSD
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department charged Jodi E. Billow, 42, of Greensboro with petit larceny on August 4 on Wendell Drive in Greensboro and cited to face the charge on September 19 in Orleans Superior Court.
After allegedly being clocked at 91 mph in the 35 mph zone of Schuler Road in Derby, Randell Blake, 58, of Newport, was charged on September 4 with criminal DLS and excessive speed. He was cited to face the charges on October 17 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Ciana Allen, 28, of Westmore, was charged on August 31 with criminal DLS and violation of conditions of release. Allen will be in Orleans Superior Court on October 31 on the criminal DLS charge.
Heather L. Sheltra, 49, of Charleston, was charged July 21 with petit larceny and cited to answer the charge September 19 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
BRADFORD POLICE
Forrest Garrigan, 25, of Bradford, was charged on September 5 on two counts of violating an abuse prevention order and cited to answer the charges on October 4 in Orange County Court.
Elvin Sweet, 47, of Bradford, was charged on September 6 with driving on a suspended license-criminal. On the charge, he will be arraigned on October 4 in Orange County Court.
Jonathan Blake, 34, of Bradford, was cited in Orange County Court on September 7 after being charged the previous day, September 6, on 11 counts of violating an abuse prevention order.
VSP — NEW HAVEN
A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at 11:39 p.m. on September 6 on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh. Troopers indicated that Neil A. Abrahamson, 36, of Vergennes, was attempting to remove a deceased animal from the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Route 7 operated by Jenna Delva, 24, of Lowell. Abrahamson was hospitalized at UVM Medical Center with reportedly life-threatening injuries. Anybody with any information regarding a September 6 crash on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919.
