Barbara Rabtoy, 35, of St. Johnsbury was charged Aug. 12 with first degree aggravated domestic assault at 48 Railroad Street, and will face arraignment Aug. 15 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—————
Colleen Rodriguez, 33, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody Aug. 13 on Cherry Street on two active warrants. Lodged at NERCF on $200 bail on each charge, she was cited to appear Aug. 15 in Caledonia Court.
—————
Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury was flash-cited with an arraignment date of Aug. 15 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer charges filed Aug. 13 at 502 Railroad Street, of simple assault on law enforcement by bodily fluids x2, violations of conditions of release x3, and unlawful trespass.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Ashley Young, 28, of Lyndon was charged Aug. 12 with DUI #1 on Burrington Bridge Rd./Rt. 114 in Lyndon, and was cited to answer the charge Aug. 29 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Dwight Judd, 57, of Warren, N.H. was charged Aug. 12 with DUI #2 on Waits River Road in Bradford, and will answer the charge Aug. 31 in Orange County Court.
VSP DERBY
Aran Gillette, 22, of Suffield, CT was charged Aug. 12 with DUI on Rt. 5A in Charleston, and cited into Orleans County Court to face the charge on Aug. 30.
—————
No injuries resulted from an Aug. 12 two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rt. 191 and Crawford Rd. in Derby. A vehicle operated by Jason Benn, 33, of Newport pulled out from Crawford Road, and crashed into the side of a vehicle operated by Jillian Bryant, 21 of Morgan, who was traveling north on Route 191. Both vehicles had undercarriage, front panel and bumper damage.
—————
Christian Laflamme, 21, of Whitefield, N.H. was charged Aug. 13 with DUI on Route 16 in Barton, and will face the charge Aug. 30 in Orleans County Court.
