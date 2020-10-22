Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On Oct. 21 at 7:36 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a motor vehicle violation on Western Avenue. The vehicle failed to stop for a law enforcement officer’s blue lights and siren on US-2, and drove in the direction of Danville at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle was a white Chevrolet Cobalt bearing Vermont Registration HRY538. The St. Johnsbury Police Department would like to invite the public to provide any information known as to the identity of the occupant(s) or driver. If you have any information, contact Officer Robert Gerrish at (802) 748-2314.
