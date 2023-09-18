Police Logs

A bag containing several items was turned into the St. Johnsbury PD. It was found near the bike path pavilion on Bay Street. With proper identification of the items, it will be released back to the owner.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Michelle Deaette (Thompson), 31, of Burlington, aka Michelle “Thompson” Deaette, was charged September 16 in Lyndon with possession of cocaine and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on January 22, 2024.
— —
Jeffery Jeannette, 55, of Brownington, was charged September 15 on I-91 in Westminster with DUI Drugs #2 and cited to answer the charge October 31 in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Philip Poirier, 31, of Corinth, was charged on September 16 in Bradford with DUI- and cited to face the charge on October 4 in Orange County Court.
— —
James Savery, 53, of Strafford, was cited in Orange Criminal Court on September 18 to answer charges filed on September 16 of reckless endangerment and cruelty to an animal.
— —
Anyone with information about a case of petit larceny alleged September 16 at 12:18 a.m. on Main Street in Derby is encouraged to call VSP at 802-334-8881. Two males stole a kid’s electric scooter/mini bike from a residence.
— —
Daniel Surrell, 48, of Clarendon, was held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility ahead of a September 18 date in Rutland Superior Court on charges filed September 16 of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, violation of conditions of release, possession of a depressant, and resisting arrest.
— —
Tiana Maranville, 30, of Clarendon, was charged on September 17 with possession of a depressant, and resisting arrest. She was cited in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charges on November 13.
BERLIN POLICE
William Tucker, 49, of Williamstown, was charged on September 15 at the Berlin Mall with DUI #4, negligent operation, and criminal DLS. He’s cited to face the charges in early October in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
