Jessica Neary, 57, of Lyndon was charged on Aug. 17 with DUI at the Red Village Road/Memorial Drive intersection and cited to answer the charge on Aug. 29 in Caledonia Court Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Kyle Leclerc, 36, of Stannard was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from an Aug. 21 single-vehicle accident on Shores Hill Road in Granby. His vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a power pole, causing a power outage to several homes in the area. His vehicle was totaled.
—-
Kyanna Edwards, 27, of South Wheelock was transported to the hospital as a precaution after the vehicle she was operating went off Memorial Drive in the area of Maple View Storage, causing property damage. The vehicle was totaled, and Edwards was issued Vermont civil violation complaints for operating under civil suspension, no proof of insurance, and driving lanes for traffic.
—-
Gordon Murray, 64, of Ryegate was charged Aug. 22 with simple assault after allegedly assaulting another 64-year-old Ryegate resident, William Nunn. Murray was cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on Sept. 19 on the simple-assault charge.
VSP — DERBY
After his car went off the road on Aug. 20 on Route 5 in Coventry, Lucas Fitzgerald, 30, of Westford was charged Aug. 20 with DUI, and cited to answer the charge on Aug. 30 in Orleans Superior Court.
Ashley Robishaw-Morin, 26, of Derby Line was charged Aug. 17 in Westmore with driving while under criminal suspension and cited to answer for it Sept. 20 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Samantha West, 38, of Newport Center was charged with the theft of $408.07 worth of merchandise from the Derby Walmart on Aug. She is due in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charges of retail theft and unlawful trespass.
HARDWICK POLICE
Kyle Neill, 49, of Woodbury was charged Aug. 13 with criminal DLS on Route 14 and cited into Caledonia court on Sept. 19 to answer the charge.
—-
Alex Maldonado, 18, of Woodbury was charged Aug. 10 with criminal DLS on Rt. 16, and will answer the allegation Sept. 26 in Caledonia court.
—-
Also charged with criminal DLS was Melissa Whitfield, 40, of Johnson, Aug. 18 on Wolcott St. She was cited into Caledonia court on Sept. 12 to face the charge
