A cell phone was turned in to the St. Johnsbury Police Department on Thursday, September 14. With proper identification of the property, it will be released back to the owner.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
John Kawalec, 41, of South Ryegate, was taken into custody on September 14 on two arrest warrants and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $150 cash or surety.
HARDWICK POLICE
An iPad found on Wolcott Street was turned in to the Hardwick Police Department.
BRADFORD POLICE
Jesse Poirier, 23, of Bradford, was charged September 14 with second-degree aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and unlawful mischief. Bradford Police transported Poirier to arraignment in Orange County Court, where he was ordered held without bail. Police transported him from the courthouse to the correctional center in St. Johnsbury, where he was lodged.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Kerbi Comeau, 39, of Lunenburg, was charged on September 14 in St. Johnsbury with assault on a law enforcement officer x2 (felony), violation of conditions of release x5, and unlawful mischief. Lodged for lack of $5,000 bail at Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility, Comeau was due in Caledonia County Court on September 15.
Marcel Mercy, 41, of Newport, was charged on September 14 in Coventry with violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension or revocation of license - criminal DLS. He’s cited to answer the charges on October 31 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
BERLIN POLICE
Kaylee Hedges, 21, of Topsham, was charged on September 14 with simple assault. It allegedly occurred at Shaw’s Supermarket in Berlin, and Hedged was cited to answer the charge in late November in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
