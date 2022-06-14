Police Logs

Police received a June 12 report of vandalism at the Moore Reservoir Boat Launch on Old County Road in Waterford. The vandalism consisted of spray paint on multiple areas in the boat launch. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
—-
Tips may also be submitted to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or call the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111 regarding a June 13 vandalism in Newbury, in which the rear window of a vehicle was shattered at about 6 p.m. at 2362 Layton Hill Rd. There were also multiple dents to the tailgate.
As a result of an investigation into an April 30 allegation of retail theft at The White Market in St. Johnsbury, Kimberly Kelley, 53, of St. Johnsbury was arrested, and charged with retail theft from The White Market in St. Johnsbury. She’ll answer the charge on July 11 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Jesse Owen, 46, of Orleans appeared June 13 in Orleans Superior Court to answer a charge of domestic assault filed June 12 at a Church St. location in Orleans. He was ultimately released with court-ordered conditions of release.
VSP — BERLIN
Devin Hallock, 19, of West Charleston was charged June 13 with violation of conditions of release, and unlawful restraint, Police say Hallock on multiple occasions had unlawfully restrained a juvenile Twinfield High School student. He was cited into Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 14.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.