Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Kerbi Comeau, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was located May 28 at Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue and arrested as an alleged fugitive from justice after he was found to have an active felony arrest warrant in the state of New Hampshire. He was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Kendyl Bell, 28, of Norton, was arrested May 30 and released with a citation to appear June 14 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the charge of DUI refusal, after troopers were notified at 3:07 a.m. of a vehicle off the roadway on Route 114 in East Haven. While speaking with Bell, troopers said they noticed signs of impairment and took her into custody for suspicion of DUI.
——-
Investigating a May 29 two-vehicle accident on Route 5 in Barnet near County Hill Road, police found that Jessica Wallace, 31, of Barnet, was traveling north on Route 5 from East Ryegate when she went to turn left into a driveway. A southbound vehicle operated by John Cook, 83, also of Barnet, collided with Wallace’s as it was pulling into the driveway. There were no injuries and Cook’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee was towed from the scene.
VSP — DERBY
Elizabeth Gaudreau, 20, of Derby, was cited to appear June 29 in Orleans County Court on the charge of suspicion of excessive speed after police say her Ford F150 was measured at 83 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 100 in Troy at 5:20 p.m. on May 27.
——-
At about 3 p.m. on May 28, police took a report of vandalism of a motor vehicle parked at 410 Water St. in Albany. Shortly after a trooper spoke with David Fifield, 34, of Albany, regarding the vandalism, a 911 call came to police reporting an assault occurring at the same residence. When troopers arrived to investigate the assault, it was determined that Rita Westcome, 32, had assaulted and was assaulted by Yvonne Westcome, 30, both of Albany. Troopers also determined that Fifield assaulted Yvonne during the melee. The two Westcomes and Fifield were all issued paperwork for simple assault stemming from the incident, and will all answer to their charges June 29 in Orleans County Court in Newport. The vehicle vandalism investigation is ongoing.
——-
On May 26 on Sanville Road in Troy, Michael Liberta, 42, of Troy, allegedly pointed a firearm at Mark Buckley, 47, of Irasburg, and violated the conditions of his release. An arrest warrant was issued. Liberta turned himself in without incident to state police on May 28 and was held without bail on allegations of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release.
——-
A 1985 Old Delta 88 was totaled as a result of a May 25 accident on Old Stonehouse Road in Brownington. Investigation revealed the vehicle, operated by David Powers, 41, of Brownington, to be in a condition deemed not road worthy. The condition of the vehicle was found, police said, to be the cause of minor injuries sustained by a juvenile passenger, who was transported to North Country Hospital. Powers was issued a citation to appear July 20 in Orleans County Superior Court. He was also issued multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaints due to the condition of the vehicle.
VSP — WILLISTON
On May 27 at 8:01 a.m., state police responded to a crash on I-89 north in South Burlington. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by James Snyder, 72, of Newark, struck a deer. Snyder had minor injuries and his 2016 Chevy Equinox was towed from the scene.
