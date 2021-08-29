ST. JOHNSBURY PD
On Aug. 27, Ryan D. Larocque, 45, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Dec. 6 in Caledonia Court on the charges of criminal DLS, and violation of conditions of release as a result of an Aug. 27 traffic stop on Railroad Street.
—-
On Aug. 28, Jonathan Rutledge, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested and cited to appear Nov. 8 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of driving while license criminally suspended due to DUI (#3).
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On Aug. 27, Alan Colburn, 54, of West Burke, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a motor vehicle stop on Bugbee Crossing Road. Processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks, he was released with a citation to appear Sept. 13 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division on the charge of DUI.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident Aug. 26 on Route 105 in Newport Center. Todd Pronto, 42, of Orleans, was stopped at a stop sign on City Farm Road when Halen Bowen, 83, of Newport, intending to turn right onto City Farm Road, failed to stay to the right when turning and struck Pronto’s vehicle. Both vehicles had front-end damage, and Bowen’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
