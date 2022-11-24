ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Andrew Hunter, 42, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 20 with simple assault - mutual affray, the result of an alleged Nov. 17 altercation at Eastern & Main Deli in which Xavier Parker, 29, of Lyndon had allegedly fled the scene after allegedly punching Hunter several times in the head in the store following an argument. Parker came to the police department on Nov. 17 and advised he was struck by Hunter as well. On Nov. 20 Hunter came to the police department, was arrested on the above charge and cited with a Jan. 9, 2023 date in Caledonia County Court.

