Andrew Hunter, 42, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 20 with simple assault - mutual affray, the result of an alleged Nov. 17 altercation at Eastern & Main Deli in which Xavier Parker, 29, of Lyndon had allegedly fled the scene after allegedly punching Hunter several times in the head in the store following an argument. Parker came to the police department on Nov. 17 and advised he was struck by Hunter as well. On Nov. 20 Hunter came to the police department, was arrested on the above charge and cited with a Jan. 9, 2023 date in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Robert Guest Jr., 28 of Lyndon was charged on Nov. 21 on Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury with violating conditions of release. Cited to appear Jan. 30, 2023, in Caledonia County Court, this traffic stop is still under investigation, police say, with further charges pending.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police seek information about a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 on New Boston Rd. by Mt. Pisgah Rd. Responding to the 6:57 p.m. call, troopers found a 2008 Nisan Versa had struck a utility pole and damaged a barbed-wire fence, resulting in some homes losing power. The operator fled before the troopers’ arrival and never reported the crash. Tips to help police identify the driver can be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
— —
Terese Kersys, 59, of Montreal, Quebec was charged on Nov. 23 on Rt. 2 in Lunenburg with DUI #1, and cited into Essex County Court, Criminal Division Dec. 20 on the charge.
— —
Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham was charged on Nov. 24 on Rt. 25 in Topsham with impeding public officers, accessory after the fact, and hindering arrest. He is cited to answer the charges on Jan. 18, 2023, in Orange County Criminal Court.
— —
Mark Wells Jr., 35, of Ryegate was charged on Nov. 24 on I-91 with DUI, and will answer the charge on Dec. 12 in Caledonia County Court.
