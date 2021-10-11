VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Roxanne Corliss, 40, of Wheelock, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court — Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI, filed Oct. 9 on Route 122 in Lyndon.

—-

Samuel Jones, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Oct. 25 in Caledonia Court on the charge of DUI as a result of an Oct. 9 single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole on Route 122/Gilman Road in Lyndon.

—-

On Oct. 9, the Vermont State Police received a report of a storage unit that was broken into at 1246 Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury sometime between Oct. 5-9. A number of items were allegedly stolen, including camping gear, landscaping tools and personal documents. Anyone with information related to the theft should contact Tpr. Evan Johnson at (802) 748-3111.

—-

Raven Clifford, 29, of Lyndonville, was cited to appear Oct. 25 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charges of DUI, and violation of conditions of release as a result of an Oct. 9 traffic stop on Route 114 and Water Road in Lyndonville.

VSP — DERBY

Rachel Marsan, 32, of Pittsburg, N.H., was cited to appear Oct. 26 in Essex District Court on the charge of DUI #1 as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 102 & Route 253 in Canaan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments