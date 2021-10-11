VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Roxanne Corliss, 40, of Wheelock, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court — Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI, filed Oct. 9 on Route 122 in Lyndon.
—-
Samuel Jones, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Oct. 25 in Caledonia Court on the charge of DUI as a result of an Oct. 9 single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole on Route 122/Gilman Road in Lyndon.
—-
On Oct. 9, the Vermont State Police received a report of a storage unit that was broken into at 1246 Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury sometime between Oct. 5-9. A number of items were allegedly stolen, including camping gear, landscaping tools and personal documents. Anyone with information related to the theft should contact Tpr. Evan Johnson at (802) 748-3111.
—-
Raven Clifford, 29, of Lyndonville, was cited to appear Oct. 25 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charges of DUI, and violation of conditions of release as a result of an Oct. 9 traffic stop on Route 114 and Water Road in Lyndonville.
VSP — DERBY
Rachel Marsan, 32, of Pittsburg, N.H., was cited to appear Oct. 26 in Essex District Court on the charge of DUI #1 as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 102 & Route 253 in Canaan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.