Police Logs

Dylan T. Heywood, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Sept. 11 with domestic assault at 178 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury. He was slated to answer the charge on Sept. 12 in Caledonia Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of a Sept. 9 single-vehicle accident on Swamp Road in Newbury, Erin Smith, 30, of Groton was transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H. for minor to moderate injuries. Smith was later cited to appear on Oct. 5 in Orange County Court in this matter on charges of DUI refusal, criminal DLS, and negligent operation.
OCSD
Keith Sylvester, 33, of Coventry appeared Sept. 12 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after police determined he was in violation of six court-ordered conditions of release after being pulled over Sept. 7 on Airport Rd. in Coventry.
James McCarthy, 70, of East Haven was charged Aug. 30 with leaving the scene of an accident at the intersection of Rt. 16 and The Bend Rd. in Greensboro. He’ll face the charge on Oct. 4 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
As a result of a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 4 on Old Stone House Road in Brownington, Christopher Conley, 28, of Orleans was cited to appear Oct. 11 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the charge of operating with a criminally-suspended license.
—-
Ryan Garrow, 30, of North Troy, was charged Sept. 6 with operating with a criminally-suspended license on Rt. 105 in Newport. He was cited to answer the charge on Oct. 11 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.