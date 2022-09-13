Police Logs
Buy Now

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury #filephoto

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Dylan T. Heywood, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Sept. 11 with domestic assault at 178 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury. He was slated to answer the charge on Sept. 12 in Caledonia Court.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments