Hillary Hoffman, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on charges of identity theft, petit larceny, and unlawful use of a credit card. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident on May 2 at 1236 Main St. Hoffman was issued a June 27 court date.
Cedrice Manassa, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Aug. 8 for arraignment in Caledonia County Superior Court on charges filed May 2 on Pleasant Street, of license required and DUI–Drugs #1.
Kimberly Kelley, 53, of St. Johnsbury, was charged May 1 with retail theft at Family Dollar and cited to appear June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the allegation.
Stephen MacNevins, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was charged May 3 with disorderly conduct stemming from several complaints of a disturbance on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Portland Street. He was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as an incapacitated person on a 24-hour hold, and issued a citation date of June 27 into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Occupant inexperience is believed to be a factor in a May 1 motorcycle crash on Route 111 in Morgan. Police say a 1985 Honda Shadow operated by Andrew Foren, 29, of Holland, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, resulting in minor injury to the second rider, Nicole Gleason, also of Holland. The motorcycle had minor damage.
