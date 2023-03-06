Police Logs

LITTLETON POLICE
Reid Rawlinson, 50, of Blackstone, Mass., was arrested on March 3 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. Rawlinson was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on April 11.
——-
Raymond Westcott Jr., 59, of Peterborough, was arrested on March 3 on Main Street on a warrant and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Joseph Prescott, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on March 2 on a warrant for willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
——-
Kayla Saucier, 28, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant on March 1 on Main Street. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.
——-
Randall Savage, 37, of Enfield, was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.
——-
O’Brian Holden, 41, of El Dorado Union, Ark., was arrested on Feb. 25 on Cottage Street for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and was scheduled to appear in court on March 7.
——-
Elizabeth Towne, 31, of Littleton, was arrested on Feb. 23 on St. Johnsbury Road for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.
——-
Tyrone Nettles, 44, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was arrested on Feb. 23 on Interstate 93 for driving after suspension. Nettles was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
——-
Chad Tardif, 37, of Colebrook, was arrested on Feb. 20 on a warrant for domestic violence and stalking. He was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.
——-
Michelle Lambert, 40, of Dalton, was arrested on Feb. 19 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
——-
Paul Vysocky, 55, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody on Feb. 18 on Main Street for alcohol intoxication and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Coltan Hanson, 30, of Berlin, was arrested on Feb. 17 on Cottage Street for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.
——-
Dani Frilette, 42, of Littleton, was arrested on Feb. 16 on Country Lane on a warrant and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Jordan Johnson, 32, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
——-
Donna Varao, 54, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody on Feb. 13 on Main Street for alcohol intoxication and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Christopher Wathen, 37, of Manchester, was arrested Feb. 11 on Industrial Park Road for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
——-
Jason Ruggles, 40, of Dalton, was arrested Feb. 11 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
NHSP — TROOP F
Jose Manuel Patricio, 28, of Colebrook, was arrested Feb. 26 in Colebrook for domestic violence and simple assault.
——-
Jaime Deforge, 43, of Dalton, was arrested on a warrant for an incident involving criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass in Jefferson.
——-
John Marganski, 72, of Whitefield, was arrested on Feb. 18 for driving under the influence.
——-
Adam Dyer, 41, of Franconia, was arrested Feb. 9 in Woodstock for driving after suspension.
——-
Arthur Riley Richards, 21, of Canaan, Vt., was arrested Jan. 31 in Colebrook for driving under the influence.
——-
Devin Jon Lester Marsh, 20, of Stratford, was arrested Jan. 25 in Columbia for criminal trespass.
——-
Bradley Shannon, 61, of Stratford, was arrested Jan. 25 in Stratford for driving without a valid license and driving an un-registered vehicle.
——-
Felicia McKearney, 34, of Stark, was arrested Jan. 17 in Lancaster on bench warrants.
——-
Robert Cennami, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 17 by NHSP Troop E in New Hampton for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and driving without giving proof.
