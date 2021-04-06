LITTLETON POLICE
David Glidden, 32, of Lancaster, was arrested on March 21 on Main Street for misuse of license plates. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Jason King, 44, of Littleton, was arrested March 20 on North Littleton Road on bench warrants and held at the Grafton County HOC.
——-
Tina Perkins, 32, of Lancaster, was arrested March 20 on West Main Street on two felony counts of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine and a count of falsifying physical evidence by hiding it or destroying it. She was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Jessica Savage, 25, of Littleton, was arrested March 20 for unlawfully selling or carrying weapons and on two felony counts of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine. She was released on personal recognizance bail.
Savage was also arrested on March 16 on Mann’s Hill Road on bench warrants. Bail was set at $100 cash and a district court date for May 11.
——-
Jennifer Parker, 44, of Dalton, was arrested March 20 on Saranac Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on May 11.
——-
Tashia Moodie, 28, of Bethlehem, was arrested March 19 on Cottage Street for contempt of court. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Justin Daisey, 29, of Franklin, was arrested March 17 on Cottage Street on a bench warrant and held at the Grafton County HOC.
——-
Kayla Saucier, 26, of Littleton, was arrested March 17 on Mann’s Hill Road on a bench warrant and released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to appear in Franklin District Court on May 17.
——-
Leslie Pellegrin, 68, of Lisbon, was arrested on March 16 on Meadow Street for aggravated driving under the influence with a passenger younger than 16 in the vehicle. She was released on summons and appeared in court on March 30.
——-
Kenneth Hollis, 32, of Littleton, was arrested March 15 on Pleasant Street for criminal threatening and held at the Grafton County HOC. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
Quinn Corriveau, 36, of Littleton, was taken into drug-related protective custody on March 14 on West Main Street and released to Littleton Regional Healthcare.
