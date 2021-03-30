NHSP — TROOP F
Jason Greenlaw, 34, of Lancaster, was arrested March 15 on Route 3 in Lancaster on a bench warrant.
——-
Melanie Gleason, 41, of Columbia, was arrested March 13 at 154 Main St. in Colebrook on a warrant.
——-
Rebecca Paquet, 30, of Canaan, Vt., was arrested March 12 at 19 Main St. Apt. 5 in Stewartstown on eight counts of simple assault, one count of felony burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count of criminal trespass.
——-
Stephanie Palmer, 34, of Woodsville, was arrested March 12 at Routes 135 and 302 in Woodsville for driving after suspension and misuse of license plates.
——-
Elizabeth Magoon, 31, of West Newbury, Vt., was arrested March 17 by NHSP Troop C in Interstate 93 in New London for driving after suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over the 65 mph speed limit, and misuse of license plates.
