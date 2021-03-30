NHSP — TROOP F

Jason Greenlaw, 34, of Lancaster, was arrested March 15 on Route 3 in Lancaster on a bench warrant.

Melanie Gleason, 41, of Columbia, was arrested March 13 at 154 Main St. in Colebrook on a warrant.

Rebecca Paquet, 30, of Canaan, Vt., was arrested March 12 at 19 Main St. Apt. 5 in Stewartstown on eight counts of simple assault, one count of felony burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count of criminal trespass.

Stephanie Palmer, 34, of Woodsville, was arrested March 12 at Routes 135 and 302 in Woodsville for driving after suspension and misuse of license plates.

Elizabeth Magoon, 31, of West Newbury, Vt., was arrested March 17 by NHSP Troop C in Interstate 93 in New London for driving after suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over the 65 mph speed limit, and misuse of license plates.

