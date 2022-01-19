James Aja, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was issued a citation on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after he was stopped on Railroad Street by Ofc. Robert Gerrish. Aja was allegedly driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The citation is to be answered in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 14.
——-
According to police, security footage at Cole’s Redemption shows Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, leaving Cole’s Redemption in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday evening without paying for a Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a Sunkist orange soda.
VSP — ST JOHNSBURY
Serena Leonard, 59, of Ryegate, reported a crash on Monday afternoon, Jan. 17, after she lost control of her vehicle — a 2020 Jeep Renegade — in the slush, causing the vehicle to strike the cable guardrail. Leonard was driving in Barnet on I-91 Southbound in the passing lane of the interstate when the crash occurred. As a result of the crash, the vehicle sustained damage to the front end and driver’s side. No one was injured during the accident.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.