ST JOHNSBURY POLICE

James Aja, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was issued a citation on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after he was stopped on Railroad Street by Ofc. Robert Gerrish. Aja was allegedly driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The citation is to be answered in Caledonia County Superior Court on March 14.

According to police, security footage at Cole’s Redemption shows Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, leaving Cole’s Redemption in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday evening without paying for a Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a Sunkist orange soda.

VSP — ST JOHNSBURY

Serena Leonard, 59, of Ryegate, reported a crash on Monday afternoon, Jan. 17, after she lost control of her vehicle — a 2020 Jeep Renegade — in the slush, causing the vehicle to strike the cable guardrail. Leonard was driving in Barnet on I-91 Southbound in the passing lane of the interstate when the crash occurred. As a result of the crash, the vehicle sustained damage to the front end and driver’s side. No one was injured during the accident.

