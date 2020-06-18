ST. JOHNSBURY PD
On March 15, St. Johnsbury Police responded to the complaint of a burglary at Pica-Pica Filipino Cuisine that had happened the night before. From that date there has been an ongoing investigation where multiple leads were followed. After thoroughly covering all the leads, the suspect was found to be Daniel Berube, 38, of St. Johnsbury. At approximately noon on April 24, Berube was placed into custody by the St. Johnsbury Police Department for the charge of burglary. He’ll face the charge Aug. 10 in Caledonia Court.
On June 12 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Berube was found to be in violation of a court-ordered curfew following a reported citizen dispute on Railroad Street. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Court on Sept. 21 to answer the charge of violations of conditions of release.
_
Jared Bradley, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into court following a June 14 traffic stop on Pleasant Street. He was allegedly driving with a license that was criminally suspended. Further investigation revealed a passenger, Melinda Sylvester, 33, also of St. Johnsbury, had an active felony warrant on original charges of cocaine and heroin possession ($1,000 bail), as well as a Vermont Department of Corrections Return on Mittimus for 30 days of jail time owed.
Both parties were arrested and transported to the police department for processing. Bradley will face his charges Sept. 21 in Caledonia County Superior Court. Sylvester was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
VSP DERBY
At 8:37 a.m. on June 14, state police received a report of a motor vehicle theft from an address on Maple Hill Road in Barton. The victim, Donnalee Burnside, 70, reported her 1997 Ford F250 Diesel was stolen from her driveway between 6 p.m. June 13 and 6 a.m. June 14. The truck was reported as green in color with a short bed, a two-door extended cab, and has pre-existing damage to the passenger-side door. The truck could be seen from Maple Hill Road during this time frame attached to a horse trailer. A horse driving harness valued at over $1,000 was taken with the vehicle as well.
Anyone with information on this incident or that has seen this vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at (802) 334-8881.
_
Police, on June 16, investigated a report of a one-vehicle rollover at 8:50 p.m. on Route 16 in Glover, near the Greensboro town line. The operator, Kenneth Hodgdon, 63, of Derby, reported he swerved to avoid a moose in the roadway. Investigation revealed Hodgdon’s Chevy Impala crossed over the northbound lane of travel, off the traveled portion of the roadway to the east, eventually rolling onto its side. Hodgdon reported non-life threatening injuries, but was transported to North Country Hospital. His vehicle was totaled.
_
State police received a June 13 report of a domestic disturbance in the town of North Troy. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Rainey Wood, 32, of Coventry, had caused pain to a previous domestic partner. Wood was placed under arrest for second degree aggravated domestic assault on June 16, and taken to the Derby barracks in Derby for processing. He was due in Orleans Court June 17.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
A lost iPhone was turned into the St. Johnsbury barracks June 15 at approximately 10:30 a.m. The phone was found on Old Silo Road in Barnet. The phone’s owner is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.
_
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:13 a.m. on June 16 in the area of Route 113, near Barker Road in Thetford. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator, Christine Duggan, 55, of Vershire, Vt. She was allegedly showing signs of impairment, underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and at the conclusion was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
She was released on a citation to appear Sept. 9 in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the aforementioned charge.
_
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 7:08 p.m. on Route 244, near Lake House Drive in Fairlee. Investigation found the operator, Crystal Parshley, 17, of Thetford, suffered a medical emergency while driving, losing control of the 2015 Toyota Rav4, which had extensive damage. Parshley was uninjured in the crash.
Troopers were assisted by Upper Valley Ambulance, the Fairlee Fire Department, Fairlee Fast Squad, JTB Towing, and Green Mountain Power.
LYNDONVILLE PD
On a busy afternoon of June 17, at 4:48 p.m., Officer Jason Harris responded to 84 Pleasant St. to speak with an individual in reference to a late-reported incident. Subsequent investigation revealed that a week prior, Dena Persons, 26, of Lyndon, assaulted her boyfriend using her vehicle, causing injury and pain. Persons was arrested and processed at the Lyndonville PD on the charge of aggravated domestic assault. She was subsequently released on Conditions of Release, with a June 18 court date.
Later that day, at 7:35 p.m., Officers Harris and Brandon Thrailkill responded to the area of the foot bridge behind 119 Park Ave. for a report of two males and a female reportedly fighting. Subsequent to the investigation, Christopher Baker, 18, of West Burke, was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic assault and one count of disorderly conduct.
As a result of the incident, the male victim was transported to NVRH for further evaluation. Baker was released on Conditions of Release and cited to appear in Caledonia Court on June 18.
While processing the offender of the domestic assault from the area of 119 Park Ave., police were made aware of a missing 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was last seen tubing down the Passumpsic River on his own. The other parties in the tubing group had exited the water at the foot bridge behind the Lyndon town offices.
Officer Jason Harris contacted the family to ensure that the juvenile did not return home. He and Chief Jack Harris began to check the shoreline of the Passumpsic River north from the Memorial Drive boat launch. While doing so, Officer Jason Harris located a deflated raft along the shore of the Passumpsic at the rear of White Market Plaza. This raft matched the description of the one the juvenile was using.
While the search continued on the river bank, the juvenile was found wandering along Broad Street by family members assisting in the search. The juvenile was found to be disoriented, yet physically fine and was left with family members.
