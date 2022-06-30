SJPD has a set of keys that were turned in from Eastern Ave. They can be claimed at St. Johnsbury Police Department with proper identification.
—-
Janita Ledoux, 34, homeless, was cited to face arraignment on Aug. 8 in Caledonia Superior Court after being charged June 24 with violation of conditions of release, false information to a police officer, and resisting arrest.
—-
Erich Langmaid, 37, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 29 with two counts of violating conditions of release, and flash-cited into Caledonia County Court on the charges.
—-
Benjamin Lyon, 50, of Waterford was charged June 30 on School St. with license required, and cited for arraignment on the charge Sept. 12 in Caledonia Superior Court. His car was grounded.
As a result of a June 26 single-vehicle accident on Main St. in Orleans, Robert Guest Jr., 28, of Lyndonville was charged with DUI #2 refusal, resisting arrest, and criminal DLS. He was cited to face the charges on July 12 in Orleans County Court. He was uninjured, and his vehicle had significant front-end damage.
OCSD
Justin Lamonda, 38, of Newport was charged June 22 with violating his court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from operating a motor vehicle along a public highway without a valid driver’s license. He was cited to answer the violation on Aug. 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — BERLIN
Barry Weigel, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 29 with DUI #2-Refusal on N. Main St. in Barre City, and cited into Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge on July 14.
BRADFORD POLICE
John Perry, 42, of Bradford was charged June 28 with DUI on Upper Plain Rd. in Bradford, and cited into Orange County Court to face the charge on July 6. Perry was also issued traffic violations for texting while driving and possessing an open alcohol container.
—-
Jeffrey Carrasco, 50, of Haverhill, N.H. was charged with attempting to elude, gross negligent operation, and excessive speed on June 30 on Upper Plain in Bradford. He’s scheduled to answer the charges on Sept. 7 in Orange Superior Court. He briefly escaped police during a high-speed chase, but about 20 minutes later was arrested in Haverhill. Carrasco was also issued several traffic tickets.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.