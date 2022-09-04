Police Logs

John W. Schumann, 41, St. Johnsbury was charged with a burglary that allegedly occurred in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 24 and violating conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia Court on Sept. 6 to face the charges.
—-
Richard Carlton Larocque, 66, of St. Johnsbury was lodged on $50 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being arrested on Sept. 3 in St. Johnsbury on an active warrant.
—-
David MacDougall, 55, of Sutton was charged Sept. 1 on Concord Ave. in St. J, with criminal DLS, and cited to answer the charge with an arraignment date of Nov. 14 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Travis Betournay, 52, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 1 on Dundee Street with violation of conditions of release, and interference with access to emergency services. Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for alcohol detoxification, he was cited to answer the above charges with an arraignment date of Oct. 24 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Joel Hahr, 57, of Maplewood, N.J., was charged Sept. 3 with DUI on Memorial Drive in Lyndon, and cited into Caledonia Court to answer the charge on Sept. 19.
—-
Police are seeking information about an Aug. 27 two-vehicle accident on Little Egypt Road in Lyndon, in which a vehicle operated by Jayson Francis, 19, of Sutton was forced off the road by a northbound vehicle that crossed the center line, then sped away. Anyone with information about this 5:40 a.m. accident may contact Tpr. Haley at 802-222-4680.
