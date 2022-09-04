Police Logs
Joel Hahr

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

John W. Schumann, 41, St. Johnsbury was charged with a burglary that allegedly occurred in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 24 and violating conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia Court on Sept. 6 to face the charges.

