Jerad Milgrim, 45, of Hardwick, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at P&H Truck Stop in Wells River. He is accused of driving while intoxicated, giving false information to police by reportedly lying about who was driving, and possession of drugs, as police say they found prescription medication on him that wasn’t prescribed to him.
Milgrim was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court for arraignment on Oct. 26.
— — —
Jeremy O’Rourke, 35, of Lyndon, was arrested on Tuesday night after state police stopped him while driving on Lynburke Road in Burke. Trooper David Wicks reported O’Rourke was driving while intoxicated and was violating a condition of release from a previous court case. O’Rourke was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 24.
— — —
Sue-ann Christie, 54, of Danville, was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries after crashing while driving on Route 5 in Sutton on Tuesday. Trooper David Hastings reported that Christie believes mechanical issues with her Toyota Tacoma caused her to leave the road and crash into an embankment.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Justin G. Douglass, 35, of Brighton, was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 8 for an arraignment on a charge of excessive speed. He is accused of driving 82 mph in a 50 mph zone in Irasburg on July 14.
— — —
Joseph Dizazzo, 32, of Lowell, was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 22 for an arraignment on a charge of excessive speed. He is accused of driving 74 mph in a 35 mph zone in Derby on Oct. 6.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.