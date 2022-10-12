STATE POLICE — ST. JOHNSBURY

Jerad Milgrim, 45, of Hardwick, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at P&H Truck Stop in Wells River. He is accused of driving while intoxicated, giving false information to police by reportedly lying about who was driving, and possession of drugs, as police say they found prescription medication on him that wasn’t prescribed to him.

