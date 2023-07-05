Police Logs
A Vermont State Police cruiser on patrol on Interstate 91 in Sheffield.

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Andrew Baird, 23, of Barnet, was cited for driving while under license suspension and violating a court-imposed condition of release that mandates he not drive. The alleged crimes happened on Tuesday night in Barnet. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 28.

