Police Logs

Andrew Baird, 23, of Barnet, was cited for driving while under license suspension and violating a court-imposed condition of release that mandates he not drive. The alleged crimes happened on Tuesday night in Barnet. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 28.
— — —
Dustin Morse, 35, of Brownington, faces a charge of domestic assault. He is accused of assaulting a household member at a residence on Center Road in Brownington on June 30. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court.
— — —
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marshfield on Monday that injured Brett Trahan, 33, of Danville. Police said that Marissa Purdy, 27, of Washingtonville, N.Y., was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler west on Route 2 when the vehicle crossed the center line into Trahan’s eastbound path, driving a 2015 Mercedes G25. Both vehicles were totaled. Trahan’s injuries were reportedly minor. Purdy was taken by ambulance to Central Vermont Medical Center for what Trooper Crista Maurice described as “moderate” injuries. Purdy is accused of driving while intoxicated before the crash and is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington Superior Court on Aug. 31.
— — —
State police responded to a two-car crash on the Interstate 91 off-ramp at Exit 27 in Derby on Wednesday morning at about 7:40. Troopers determined that Travis Royer, 34, of Barton, while driving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, struck the rear-end of a 2018 Ford Escape driven by David Pardy, 24, of Lyndon. A passenger in Royer’s vehicle suffered a minor injury.
HARDWICK POLICE DEPT.
Hardwick Police are looking for Colleen Mercier, 47, who they believe was involved in a crash on Wolcott Street on Thursday. Cierra Parkhurst, 26, of Hardwick, told police that her vehicle was rear-ended by a Toyota Rav and that the driver of the Toyota identified herself as Mercier. According to Parkhurst, Mercier asked Parkhurst not to report the crash to police because she didn’t want to lose her license. Parkhurst didn’t immediately call the police but changed her mind after learning that Mercier didn’t have auto insurance. Call 802-472-5475 to provide information about Mercier.
— — —
On June 29, Kyra Carey, 23, of St. Johnsbury, called to report that she left her vehicle at the storage sheds by D and L Beverage in Hardwick on June 26 and that the vehicle was stolen. She had left the vehicle - a 2017 Maroon Ford Focus bearing VT registration KLE816 - unlocked with the keys in it.
