Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Christian Haines, 24, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 23. 2023 for arraignment on a charge of violation of conditions of release filed Nov. 13 at 426 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. The same charge was filed the next day, Nov. 14, against Haines, this one at Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. For this allegation, his day in court is Jan. 9, 2023.
— —
Shannon Rainey, 41, of Danville was charged on Nov. 4 with aiding in the commission of a felony, accessory after the fact, and false information to a police officer. Rainey is cited into Caledonia County Court on Dec. 19 to answer the charges.
— —
Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 10 at Family Dollar on Railroad St. with unlawful trespass allegedly occurring on Oct. 28. She was cited into Caledonia County Court to face the charge on Feb. 13, 2023. In a different case, Clark was charged on Nov. 10 with petit larceny in connection with a Nov. 1 incident and given the same Feb. 13 court date. Roy Willey, 68, of St. Johnsbury told police Clark stole his cell phone and a bottle of his prescribed medications after he refused to give her money.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Connor Lucas, 28, of Groton was charged on Nov. 13 on Pine St. in Groton with domestic assault, violation of conditions of release, and offense committed in the presence of a child. He was cited to answer the charges on Nov. 14 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
— —
No injuries were reported from a Nov. 13 single-vehicle accident on I-91 south in Bradford. After reportedly falling asleep at the wheel, Sophia Novacek, 21, of Lancaster spun into a guardrail, rendering her vehicle inoperable. The 2015 Toyota Corolla had minor damage.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers were advised of unlawful mischief on two separate occasions on Nov. 11 at Derby Dog Park. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact VSP Derby at (802) 334-8881.
— —
Mikayla Camber, 21, no address, was charged on Nov. 12 on Rt. 105 in Newport Center, with DUI and violation of conditions of release. She was cited into Orleans Superior Court on Dec. 27 to answer the charges.
OCSD
Matthew Eldridge, 43, of Glover was charged on Oct. 31 at the intersection of Perron Hill Rd. and Clark Rd. in Glover with negligent operation. He was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division Dec. 6 to answer the charge.
— —
Matthew Eldridge, 43, and Matsume Hata, 48, both of Glover, were recently charged with unlawful mischief after being accused of operating on the victims’ right of way, and damaging property by running over items and removing property, knowingly doing so when they had no right to do said damage. Their day in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division is Dec. 6.
