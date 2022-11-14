Police Logs
Buy Now

Mikayla Camber

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Christian Haines, 24, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 23. 2023 for arraignment on a charge of violation of conditions of release filed Nov. 13 at 426 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. The same charge was filed the next day, Nov. 14, against Haines, this one at Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. For this allegation, his day in court is Jan. 9, 2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments