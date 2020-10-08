Police Logs

Jason Belisle

VSP — DERBY

Investigation of an Oct. 5 report of an abuse prevention order violation in the town of Jay revealed Jason Belisle, 42, of Westfield, allegedly made contact with the victim while the order was in place. Belisle was taken into custody, transported to the Derby barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in court at a later date.

