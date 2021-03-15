ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Jared Bradley, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia Superior Court after being charged on March 2 with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license criminally suspended, and driving without a license. The incident took place at 4:17 a.m. on Cote Court.
——-
On March 9, Shawn Greenwood, 48, of St. Johnsbury, was located at his residence, arrested on a warrant and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail.
——-
Dalton Kraft, 25, of Ryegate, was cited to appear April 12 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to charges filed March 12 of violation of conditions of release (x 4).
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Lindsay Nickerson, 28, of Fairlee, was cited March 9 into Orange County Superior Court, where on April 21 she’ll face a charge of retail theft after allegedly intentionally exiting Hannaford Supermarket with a cart full of groceries without paying for them.
——-
Kelly A. Hall, 41, of Concord, was arrested March 11 for operation a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license, and cited into Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge on May 17.
——-
As a result of a two-vehicle crash March 12 on Scotch Hollow Road in Newbury, Justin Boyce, 26, of East Ryegate, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and cited to a March 31 court date at the Orange County Courthouse.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On March 9, Officer Jason Harris located Robert Guest Jr., 27, outside his residence on High Street. Officer Harris knew Guest to have a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Harris took Guest into custody and lodged him at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers responded to a March 13 two-vehicle accident at Route 101 and Route 100 in Troy. Upon their arrival the vehicles were moved out of the intersection to Mill Street. Investigation revealed Kathryn Bond, 33, of Somerville, Mass., failed to yield right of way at the stop sign on Route 101 and crashed into a vehicle operated by Christopher Cote, 51, of Newport, who was traveling south on Route 100.
——-
On March 14, troopers were notified of a single-vehicle rollover on Route 242 in Jay. Upon their arrival the vehicle was already back on its wheels, and the operator was identified as Maxwell Harris of New Hampshire.
——-
At 1 p.m. March 15, VSP Derby, with assistance from Game Wardens, Canaan PD and US Border Patrol, responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Rt. 102 in Bloomfield. Also responding were Groveton EMS and Colebrook Fire. Upon arrival the vehicle was found in contact with a utility pole. The operator, an adult passenger, and an infant passenger were out of the vehicle. Both adult occupants were treated by EMS and transported to UCVH in Colebrook for injuries not considered to be life threatening. The infant passenger was evaluated at the scene by EMS and was not transported. Investigation revealed the operator, Dorianne Griffith, 23, of Bloomfield was operating her 2008 Dodge Avenger southerly when she lost traction, went down an embankment and struck a utility pole. All occupants then self-extricated from the vehicle, which was totaled. Troopers determined the cause of the crash to speed unreasonable for slick road conditions. Contributing factors were slick road surface caused by snow drifting. The infant, police stated, was appropriately restrained in a car seat, including rear-facing, and as a result did not suffer injury.
——-
VSP received a walk-in complaint March 14 at the barracks regarding an assault alleged to have taken place March 12. Further investigation revealed probable cause to believe Matthew R. Roberts, 37, of Holland violently struck and strangled a person residing within his Valley Road household. He was taken into custody without incident, processed, taken to Northeast Correctional Center for lack of $5,000 bail and given a March 16 court date on the allegation of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
——-
Joshua King, 40, of Lowell was released with a citation to appear March 30 in court in Orleans after being charged with DUI March 15 on Valley Rd. in Lowell.
——-
Police were notified March 11 of a theft of a game camera from Chase Road in Brownington. The camera had been mounted on a tree that was visible from the roadway. The last recorded transaction was around 3 a.m. March 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
HARDWICK POLICE
The PD investigated a March 11 one-vehicle crash in which a white Jeep crashed into a building at 13 Pearl St. from the parking lot. Police said there were no major injuries, however, Nicole Strong was brought to Copley Hospital in Morrisville for injuries to her wrist and cuts from glass.
——-
On March 8 the PD responded to a one-vehicle crash on Rt. 15 involving a horse. The operator, Linda Mcgraw, 55, of Hardwick was uninjured but the horse was injured and a vet was contacted. ACO Mercier was also notified. The horse did survive, and the vehicle involved was heavily damaged.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Satah Miller, 28, of Bethlehem was given an April 13 court date after being charged March 11 with domestic violence (simple assault, physical contact) at a Church St. location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.