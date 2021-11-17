Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michelle L. Deaette, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Jan. 24, 2022, in Caledonia Court on charges — filed Nov. 16 at approximately 12:51 a.m. at the bike path parking lot — of no license criminal and sex offender-responsibility to report.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Matthew King, 29, of Whitefield, N.H., was arrested Nov. 12 in Lunenburg. on two extraditable warrants out of New Hampshire. King also had a warrant for the state of Vermont, police said. He was held at Northern State Corrections for lack of $50,000 bail and cited to appear Nov. 15 in Essex County/Caledonia County courts.
HARDWICK POLICE
Travis Thompson, 39, of Hardwick, was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant. He was detoxing at the time, police said. He was brought by ambulance to Copley Hospital in Morrisville, and then to the Newport Correctional Facility.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Gavin Laleme, of Bethlehem, was arrested Nov. 12 on violation of a court order, and held without bail.
VSP — DERBY
James Leblanc, 54, of Newport Center, was arrested Nov. 13 for suspicion of DUI at Holbrook Bay Commons in Newport Center. He was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility with a criminal citation to appear Nov. 15 in Orleans County Court on the charge of DUI #3.
