Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
John Schumann, 39, of St. Johnsbury will answer to the allegation of disorderly conduct Jan. 24, 2022, in Caledonia Superior Court, the result of a Nov. fight in the area of 502 Railroad St. involving four people in which a knife was reportedly displayed.
—-
Stopped on Main St. Nov. 21 for a motor vehicle violation, Jeffrey Phillips, 29, of Peacham was taken into custody for operating after criminal suspension, suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, and cited to answer the charges Dec. 6 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Gary Bolton, 32, homeless, was found on Nov. 19 at 12:53 a.m. in the back of a vehicle at Maplefields on Western Ave. He allegedly had signed his name for approximately $1,888.88 worth of goods at Aubuchon Hardware on two different days. Bolton signed for and charged the items to a Bob’s Construction account. He was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, forgery x2, and false pretenses x2.
VSP — DERBY
Rebecca Sweeney, 37, of Newport was cited into Orleans Superior Court Dec. 7 on the charges of DUI, and arrest on a warrant, the result of a single-vehicle crash reported Nov. 22 on Elm St. in Derby Line. She was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility due to a lack of $2,500 for bail.
—-
Police say speed appears to have been a factor in a Nov. 23 single-vehicle crash on Dane Hill Rd. in Charleston, and investigation is ongoing. Initial investigation revealed the vehicle, operated by Tiffani Glodgett, 27, of Charleston, had left the roadway when failing to negotiate a curve. She was transported to North Country Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Any witnesses are asked to contact Tpr. Chad Weikel at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
HARDWICK POLICE
Scott Raymond, 49, of St. Albans was arrested after a reported Nov. 14 citizen dispute at 143 Highland Ave. turned into an allegation of aggravated assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.