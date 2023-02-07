VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

A Feb. 6 traffic stop on Elm St. resulted in the arrests of St. Johnsbury residents Wade Whitehouse, 40 (warrant, violating conditions) and Amber Labrecque, 29 (warrant). Both were lodged on $200 bail at NRCF. Whitehouse was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Feb. 27 on the VCOR charge.

