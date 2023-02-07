A Feb. 6 traffic stop on Elm St. resulted in the arrests of St. Johnsbury residents Wade Whitehouse, 40 (warrant, violating conditions) and Amber Labrecque, 29 (warrant). Both were lodged on $200 bail at NRCF. Whitehouse was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Feb. 27 on the VCOR charge.
— —
Laurie Boynton, 41, of St. Johnsbury appeared Feb. 7 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer a charge of domestic assault filed Feb. 6 on Avenue A.
VSP — DERBY
State police are investigating the reported Feb. 6 theft of a Glock 45, 9 mm firearm with a black plastic outer carrier holster, from a vehicle at a residence on Evansville Rd. in Brownington. It was reported stolen sometime between Feb. 2-6. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
VSP is also probing a Feb. 6 incident in Jay, in which the barracks received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way. Police ask anyone with information on the male and the vehicle in the photo to contact the barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
Candy Cota, 61, of Brownington was charged on Feb. 6 on Crawford Rd. in Derby with DUI #2 and resisting arrest. She was cited to face the charges on Feb. 21 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
