VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Jacob Delabruere, 21, of West Burke, was taken into custody following a single-vehicle crash just before midnight Jan. 29 on Route 114 in Burke near Pinkham Road. He was cited to appear Feb. 22 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) refusal.

