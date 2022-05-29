Noah Briggs, 21, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear June 20 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of DUI filed May 28 on Rt. 114 in East Burke.
—-
Lawrence Masure, 57, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear June 20 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of DUI filed May 27 on Broad St. in Lyndonville.
—-
In a missing-person case, Jeffrey A. Champagne, 44, homeless (ties to Franklin County, Vt.), left a Bradford rehabilitation facility on May 24 at about 1:15 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since. Police say he does not have a phone on him, and his direction of travel is unknown. Champagne is a Caucasian male said to be approximately 5-8, 140 pounds, and has a goatee. Those who may have seen or have any information regarding this person, are asked to notify the St. Johnsbury barracks immediately (802)-748-3111.
—-
Jeremy O’Rourke, 35, of Lyndonville was charged April 24 with DUI on Lynburke Rd., and cited to answer the charge July 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Richard Knight, 54, of Waterford was charged April 26 with DUI Drugs on Rt. 18 in Waterford and will answer the allegation July 27 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
George Tarby, 53, of Lowell was taken into custody on May 29 in Lowell and lodged on $200 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility on an active instate warrant for criminal threatening.
NEWPORT POLICE
Dylan Dewing, 31, of Orleans, was arrested May 27 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violations of conditions of release, and grossly negligent operation after allegedly using a metal tire wrench to repeatedly strike a 23-year-old in the head during an altercation late that night in the area of Prospect St. and Clermont Terrace. EMS later transported the 23-year-old to North Country Hospital. Dewing is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility pending arraignment on May 31. He has an unrelated pending criminal case alleging attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
VSP — WILLISTON
Katie M. Baraw, 37, of Irasburg was charged May 29 with DUI #1 in Morrisville and will answer the charge July 27 in Lamoille County court.
