Police Logs
Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks on Dec. 15, 2022.

LYNDONVILLE POLICE

Robert Guest Jr., 29, of Lyndonville was cited into court on Feb. 27 after police received reports from two businesses on Jan. 11 that a male identified as Guest used fake $100 bills to purchase items. A passenger in Guest’s car, Albert Vieira, 29, of St. Johnsbury was also taken into custody, charged with VCOR, and lodged on $50 bail at NECF in St. Johnsbury.— —

