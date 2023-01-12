Police Logs

Robert Guest Jr., 29, of Lyndonville was cited into court on Feb. 27 after police received reports from two businesses on Jan. 11 that a male identified as Guest used fake $100 bills to purchase items. A passenger in Guest’s car, Albert Vieira, 29, of St. Johnsbury was also taken into custody, charged with VCOR, and lodged on $50 bail at NECF in St. Johnsbury.— —
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
A Jan. 10 single-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Newbury hospitalized two people and totaled their vehicle. Troopers stated a northbound 2021 Subaru operated by Kayla Cabey, 30, of Bradford left the road and went down an embankment. Cabey and passenger Kyle Cabey, 34, sustained moderate and severe injuries. Transported to Hanover, they are listed in stable condition, troopers said. Kayla was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation. VSP was assisted by the Bradford FD, Woodsville EMS and Action Towing.
HARDWICK POLICE
Zane Davison, 28, of Hardwick was charged on Jan. 2 with aggravated domestic assault after police were flagged down by a male who stated his son had assaulted him. Davison was transported to NECF in St. Johnsbury.
OCSD
Krystie Dumont, 35, of St. Albans was charged Dec. 22 on Rt. 5 in Irasburg with criminal DLS, and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to face the charge Feb. 7.
Matthew Osgood, 38, transient, was charged on Nov. 27, 2022, in Derby with felony retail theft after being accused in the theft of jewelry totaling $1,440 at Walmart. He was cited to answer the charge on Feb. 21 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Dillon Nobaris, 31, of Newport was cited to appear on Jan. 17 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer charges filed Dec. 19, 2022, on West St. in Derby, of no license-criminal, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of an accident.
