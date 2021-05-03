NHSP — TROOP F
James Bartlett, 32, of Colebrook, was arrested April 19 at the Coos County House of Corrections in Stewartstown for felony drug possession.
Bartlett was previously arrested April 13 at 1813 Colebrook Road in Errol for criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking in an amount between $1,000 and $1,500, and for felony drug possession for having a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine.
Brandon Swain, 32, of Woodsville, was arrested April 14 on Central Street in Haverhill on bench warrants.
Kenneth England, 40, of Lunenburg, Vt., was arrested April 13 on Route 3 in Lincoln on a charge of resisting arrest.
Connor Ash, 19, of Bethlehem, was arrested April 13 on Route 302 in Carroll for unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor and speeding more than 25 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less.
Jonathan Jacob, 40, of Woodsville, was arrested April 1 at 11 Terrace St. in Woodsville for bail jumping.
Dagan Webster, 19, of Dalton, was arrested April 4 at routes 135 and 142 for felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, driving after suspension and causing serious bodily injury from a motor vehicle collision, misuse of license plates, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Crystal Towle, 26, of Woodsville, was arrested April 3 on Route 302 in Haverhill on a warrant.
John Ashford, 65, of Bradford, Vt., and Luke Avery, 45, of South Ryegate, Vt., were arrested April 17 on northbound Interstate 93 in Lebanon by NHSP Troop D and charged with felony drug possession.
HAVERHILL POLICE
William Bohan, 28, of Woodsville, was arrested on March 29 for violating a restraining order. He is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on Wednesday.
Bohan was also arrested on March 18 for violating a restraining order and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections until he appeared in district court on March 19.
Corey Colbeth, 25, of Woodsville, was cited March 28 for unlawful conduct after an accident and is scheduled to appear in district court on Wednesday.
Christopher Carle, 45, of Newbury, Vt., was arrested March 15 for criminal trespass.
On the same day, he was arrested on additional charges for second-offense driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, resisting arrest, and driving after suspension. Carle is scheduled to appear in district court on Wednesday.
Jordan Johnson, 31, of Woodsville, was arrested March 15 by Lebanon police on a Haverhill Police Department warrant for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He was held without bail on preventative detention.
Johnson also faces charges of theft with two prior convictions and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Brian Mitchell, 42, of Haverhill, was arrested March 14 for domestic violence and simple assault causing bodily injury. He appeared in court on April 21.
Nathan Russell, 32, of Haverhill, was arrested March 8 for domestic violence and simple assault causing bodily injury. He appeared in court on April 21.
Arthur Hebebrand, 61, of North Haverhill, was arrested March 3 for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and driving an un-registered vehicle. He appeared in court on April 21.
