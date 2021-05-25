Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Jayden VonDoemming, 23, of Montpelier was issued a citation for violating conditions of release on May 23. VonDoemming was cited into Caledonia Superior Court to answer this citation on Aug. 16.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Ian T. Cunningham, 52, of Barnet was cited to appear June 28 in Caledonia Court to answer to the charge of negligent operation, as a result of a May 24 one-vehicle accident on Peacham Rd. near Mosquitoville Rd. in Ryegate. His 2002 Subaru Crosstrek was totaled, and he only suffered minor injuries.
CALEDONIA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Nicholas Norheim, 22, of Lyndonville was stopped May 19 on an allegation of excessive speed. It occurred on Higgins Hill Rd. in Waterford during stationary speed enforcement. He was cited into Caledonia County District Court on July 19 to answer to the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Following an investigation of a May 24 two-vehicle accident on Rt. 100 in Lowell, police say Alan Jennings, 36, of Newport, was traveling north behind Christine Tuttle, 54, of Lowell. Tuttle was stopped in the roadway attempting to turn into her driveway. Police say Jennings was distracted, speeding and traveled left of center of the roadway. Jennings attempted to bypass Tuttle’s vehicle, but struck the rear end. Jennings’ vehicle reportedly left the roadway and overturned multiple times. Police say Jennings traffic violations caused the crash. He was transported by Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service to North Country Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Jennings’ vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, while Tuttle’s had rear-end damage. She was uninjured.
Investigation of a May 21 single-vehicle accident at 905 Duck Pond Rd. in Barton alleged Trevor Coderre, 26 of Barton stole a vehicle, lost control of it and hit a tree. Police said the 1996 Thunderbird had heavy front-end damage and slight damage to the rear end. Police said Coderre was able to drive the vehicle back to the residence of the victim. Troopers arrived at the victim’s residence and spoke with Coderre about the incident. Troopers say they observed signs of impairment when speaking with Coderre. As a result of the investigation, including field sobriety exercises, Coderre was placed under arrest for operating without the consent of the owner, DUI, and criminal DLS. Processed at the Derby barracks, he was issued a citation to appear June 1 in Orleans court to answer the charges. Coderre was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of conditions of release and was issued a citation to appear on that charge May 24 in Caledonia District Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Rachel Stanzione, 39, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear July 19 in Caledonia Court on charges of DUI Drugs, criminal DLS and violations of conditions of release, after her vehicle was pulled over May 19 on Rt. 16 for allegedly no inspection sticker and not displaying a front registration plate.
Dennis Collins, 48, of Hardwick was cited to appear July 6 in Orleans Court to answer to the charge of criminal operation of a motor vehicle.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
William Downey, 55, of Easton was charged May 24 with violation of a protective order. The offense took place on I-93 in Bethlehem, and he was cited to appear in court on May 25.
