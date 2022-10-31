ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Dylan Heywood, 24, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 27 on a warrant, and for violation of conditions of release x3. He was in court in the matter on Oct. 28.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jody Sears, 36, of Bradford was charged on Oct. 25 with domestic assault, and attempted domestic assault at a residence in Corinth. He was cited to answer the charges on Oct. 26 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Erin Begay, 41, of Brunswick, ME was charged on Oct. 27 with domestic assault in St. Johnsbury. Lodged on $200 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, he was cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Oct. 27 to answer for the offense.
Christopher Carle, 44, of Newbury will appear Dec. 7 in Orange County Court on a charge of burglary after being accused of stealing a large number of tools from an outbuilding between Oct. 1-2 at 470 Scotch Hollow Rd. in Newbury. Police said the tools were recovered on Oct. 26 in Carle’s possession at his Newbury residence.
David Bragg, 34, of Littleton, N.H. was charged on Oct. 28 on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury with DUI, and cited to appear on the charge on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred between 6 p.m. Oct. 27, and 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at North Country Tree Service on Rt. 16 in Wheelock. Stolen was a Stihl model 461 chainsaw with a 20” bar and scabbard. Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
OCSD
William Rafferty, 36, of Newport was cited to appear on Dec. 6 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division after allegedly being clocked at 67 mph in a 35 mph zone of Rt. 105 and Hinman Settler Rd. in Derby on Oct. 21.
David Burns, 49, of Brownington was charged on Oct. 20 in Orleans with operating with a criminally-suspended license and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division Dec. 6 to answer the charge.
Following an Aug. 10 pursuit that allegedly exceeded 100 mph on Rt. 100 in Newport Town, Ashley Garcia, 29, of Newport Town was charged with attempting to elude, careless negligent operation and possession of cocaine. She allegedly fled after police attempted to pull her vehicle over for negligent operation. About a mile later the vehicle had gone off the road. Garcia will face the charges on Nov. 22 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
HARDWICK POLICE
Randall Sayers, 27, of Calais was charged on Oct. 22 on Rt. 14 with criminal DLS and violation of conditions of release and cited to appear on Dec. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charges.
VSP — BERLIN
State police found an F.LLi Pietta black powder revolver on Oct. 27 in an abandoned truck on Elm St. in Cabot, near the cemetery. They are requesting information about the owner so it can be returned. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-229-9191.
