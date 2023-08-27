Alain Fradette, 63, of Hardwick was charged August 23 on Brooklyn Street in Morristown, Vt., with criminal DLS. A passenger, Serina Flood, 31, of Woodbury was found to have a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court for petit larceny.
Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and located cocaine in both of Fradette’s and Flood’s possession. They were transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing, and given Lamoille County Court dates of October 4 and December 20 in this matter.
VSP DERBY
A 2007 Chrysler was totaled as a result of an August 25 single-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Derby. The operator, Zachary Locke-Fortin, 26, of Brownington, was hospitalized with minor injuries. He was eastbound on Route 105 when police say he lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest. Vermont Electric and Wright’s Towing responded to assist.
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Trent M. Demers, 28, of St. Johnsbury was charged August 20 at Anthony’s Diner with unlawful trespass, and cited int- Caledonia Court October 16 to answer the charge.
———
Caleb I. Sidney, 20, of St. Johnsbury was flash cited into Caledonia Court August 28 after being charged on August 25 with domestic assault
———
As a result of two people fighting in a St. Johnsbury parking lot, Darrell Dixon, 46, of Whitefield, was charged August 24 with simple assault after being observed punching Richard Kendall III, 29 of St. Johnsbury in a parking lot behind Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. Both will be arraigned October 2 in Caledonia Superior Court, including Kendall on a charge of disorderly conduct.
LYNDONVILLE PD
Carter Matson, 23, of Brentwood, N.H. was charged August 24 with DUI #1 (alcohol), and will be arraigned September 11 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.