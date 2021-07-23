ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Alex Lansford, 38, of St. Johnsbury was charged with criminal DLS on July 18 after he was observed leaving Champlain Farms in a black Chevy Malibu. Lansford was under criminal suspension in Vermont for a prior DUI conviction. Lansford was located July 20 at his residence, and was processed for the criminal offense of DLS. He was released on a citation to appear Sept 20 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Minor injuries and front-end damage to a 2018 Ford Escape were sustained Thursday at 7:23 a.m. in a single-vehicle accident on Rt. 5 in Coventry. Kaitlyn Stone, 23, of Irasburg told police say she fell asleep, went off the road and struck a guardrail. She was transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital for suspected minor injury, and the vehicle was removed from the scene.
——-
George Azur, 47, of Derby was charged July 17 with second-degree aggravated domestic assault, stemming from a 12:50 a.m. incident on Crab Apple Lane in which investigation revealed Azur to have assaulted his significant other. Police said Azur fled the area the night of the incident but was later taken into custody by Newport Probation and Parole and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. He’ll answer to the charge at a later date in Orleans County Superior Court.
LITTLETON POLICE
Michael Anderson, 49, of Lunenburg, was arrested July 16 on Old Waterford Road for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Sara Raymond, 23, of Lisbon, was arrested July 16 on a bench warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Sept. 14.
——-
Nicholas Peterson, 28, of Bath, was arrested July 15 on a warrant for theft by unauthorized taking and disorderly conduct and on a warrant for theft of services. He was released on summons and appeared in court on July 16.
——-
Shawn Brown, 31, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested July 13 at the Merrimack County House of Corrections on a Littleton Police Department warrant for stalking for a February 2020 incident, a warrant for three counts of stalking and driving after suspension for a November 2019 incident, and warrant for felony possession of fentanyl for another November 2019 incident.
——-
Tabitha Allen, 37, of Wells River, was arrested July 13 on a warrant for felony sale of fentanyl and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Troy Dubey, 24, of Littleton, was arrested July 12 on Grove Street on a Whitefield Police Department warrant and held at the Coos County House of Corrections.
——-
Jordan Johnson, 31, of Littleton, was arrested July 10 on Gannon Road for misuse of license plates. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
——-
Charles Demers, 24, of Littleton, was arrested July 10 by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Littleton warrant for two counts of simple assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault.
