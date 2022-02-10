ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Police are seeking information regarding a vehicle parked Feb. 10 on Main St. in the area of Fairbanks Museum that was broken into and some items taken. Anyone who may have been in the area or saw anything suspicious is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
—-
A cell phone was found on Feb. 7 on Main Street in St Johnsbury and brought to the police station. The owner may claim after properly identifying it.
—-
Tristan Garcia, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Feb. 6 with violating conditions of release.
—-
Adam Hale, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Jan. 29 with unlawful trespass and retail theft, and cited to answer the charges March 14 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Frankie Gonzalez, 53, and Savanna Gonzalez, 33, both currently staying in St. Johnsbury, were cited to appear April 11 in Caledonia County Court to face the charge of retail theft filed on Feb. 3, after being accused of taking $238.64 worth of merchandise from Maplefields on Western Avenue.
—-
Krista L. Petelle, 36, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear May 16 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI-Drugs. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 8 traffic stop on Railroad Street.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Kenneth Conrad, 55, of Southington, Conn., was cited to appear Feb. 14 in court after police say he was operating his vehicle under the influence of intoxicants Feb. 4 on South Wheelock Rd.
—
On Feb. 10 Lyndonville Police took a call in regard to a phone scam that is currently occurring in our area. According to police, a call comes in from 1-219-600-0265. The person, presenting themselves as a representative from Amazon, advises that your Amazon account has been hacked with fraudulent charges and additional accounts being opened. They then instruct you to go to a local business to “verify your identity” as there is no Amazon business in our area. They attempt to get personal information during the call.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were totaled, the result of a Feb. 6 accident in snowy, slushy conditions on Route 105 in Brighton. A vehicle operated by Claude Brown, 52, of Morristown, lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a vehicle operated by Crystal Meunier, 35, of Brunswick, Vt. Brown was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and is due in Essex County Court on March 15 to face the charge.
—-
Stephan Chase, 77, New Hampshire, was taken to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries on Feb. 6 after his 2022 Polaris Indy snowmobile crashed on an icy corner at about 8:35 p.m. on a VAST trail in Canaan, and was totaled.
