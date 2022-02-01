Tyler LaFountaine, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Jan. 31 with DUI and cited to appear on Feb. 21 in Caledonia County Court on the charge.
Joseph Butler, 59, of Newbury, was charged Jan. 31 with DUI and cited to answer the charge Feb. 16 in Orange County Criminal Court. Police say he was in a single-vehicle accident on Fish Pond Road in Newbury and charged after hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
Larry Bernard, 32, of Barton, was charged with DUI #1 and leaving the scene of a crash, on Jan. 30 on Willoughby Lake Road, near Cook Road in Barton. It was a two-vehicle crash. Anna Gilpatric, 19, of Barton, was taken to North Country Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and her vehicle sustained driver-side rear door and quarter panel damage. No injuries were reported to Bernard; his vehicle had front-end damage. He was cited to appear on Feb. 15 in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division on the above charges.
OCSD
Jessica Lavoie, 24, of Derby, was arrested Jan. 24 in Orleans on an active warrant for felony retail theft x3, and misdemeanor retail theft x2. She was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Jan. 24.
Jerry Pfeiffer, 24, of West Charleston, was taken into custody on Feb. 1 in Derby after an investigation determined that he was in alleged violation of court-ordered conditions that imposed a 24-hour curfew. He was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Feb. 2 to answer to the charge.
