ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Tyge Searl, 36, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for operating with a criminally suspended license following an April 10 traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. on Pearl Street. He was ordered to appear on July 12 in Caledonia County court.
VSP — DERBY
After an April 11, troopers observed bloodshot and watery eyes on the part of the operator,
Michael Moore, 18, of Brownington, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop for a broken rear light on Route 5 in Barton on April 11. He was issued a citation to appear April 27 in Orleans County Court.
——-
VSP responded to an April 10 report of an intoxicated male operating a motor vehicle in the area of the junior high school on Main Street in Derby. Prior to troopers arriving, a citizen had blocked in the vehicle, preventing it from leaving. The operator, later identified as Richard Sanville, 60, of Derby, was taken into custody shortly after troopers arrived, and transported to the barracks for processing. After arrival at the barracks, Sanville suffered a medical event and was taken by ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport, where troopers continued with the DUI processing. He was issued a citation for a May 25 appearance in Orleans County court to answer to DUI.
——-
Marissa Wheeler, 29 of Newport was charged with violating conditions of release at the Derby WalMart on April 11. She was arrested, processed and later released on a citation to appear May 18 in Orleans County Court on this charge.
