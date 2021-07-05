Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
William M. Anderson, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody July 4 on a warrant for a DLS charge, for which he had allegedly failed to show up for arraignment in June 2020. He was processed at the station, and transported to the Correctional Facility on $100 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Robert Cochran, 35, of Peacham, was charged July 4 with domestic assault and offense committed within the presence of a child. He was cited to appear on the charges July 6 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
——-
Clayton Bell, 36, of East Burke, was arrested July 3 and charged with DUI #1. It took place on Route 114 in Lyndon. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear July 19 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
——-
Savannah Lovely, 29, of West Fairlee, was arrested July 3 on Beanville Road in that town, and charged with domestic assault (3X), and offense committed in the presence of a minor (3X). Investigation of the 7:48 p.m. incident alleges that Lovely had assaulted three members of the household in front of a minor. Processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost, Lovely was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on court-ordered bail and conditions, with a citation to appear July 6 in Orange County Superior Court to answer for the offense.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
A July 3 crash on I-91 in Barton resulted in a vehicle operated by Greg Kessler, 64, of Barton, colliding with cable guardrails. In the rainy, wet conditions, statements from Kessler and evidence from the scene indicated that his 2009 Subaru Outback hydroplaned through the water in the roadway and collided with the guardrails in the southbound lane of I-91 near MM 161.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.