Cayre-Ayne Reynolds, 51, of St. Albans was charged on March 6 at White Market with suspicion of DUI Drugs. Transported to NECC until sober, she was cited to answer the charge on May 22 in Caledonia County Court.
Stephen Turcotte, 44, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on May 6 on Main Street with driving with a criminally suspended license, license required, and fentanyl trafficking. He was also lodged on $100 bail at NECC on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and cited to answer the other charges on June 5 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Michael Jones, 66, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 6 on New Boston Road with DUI refusal and cited to answer the charge on March 27 in Caledonia County Court.
Amber Zimmerman, 27, of Waterbury, was charged on March 6 in St. Johnsbury with DUI and cited to answer the charge on March 27 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police (VSP) received a 9:23 a.m. report on March 5 of a burglary that occurred in the area of Alderbrook Road in Coventry. A red Honda CRF dirt bike was allegedly stolen from a garage on Alderbrook Road. At a nearby residence, two mailboxes were reported vandalized. Evidence found at the scenes suggests the same person(s) were at both residences. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
