Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Hakim Sekou Marsh, 45, of St Johnsbury was located Aug. 5 on Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury. He had an active in-state warrant for his arrest due to a missed court date. Marsh was lodged at the NERCF on $150 bail, and he’ll appear in court at a later date.
——-
Stopped for allegations of several motor vehicle violations July 28 on Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury, Jason R. Ruggles, 39, of Dalton, N.H. was charged with license required-criminal after police say he was operating without a valid license. He was also found to have a prior conviction for the same in 2020. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear on Nov. 22 in Caledonia Court.
——-
Marquese D. Jones, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged Aug. 5 with false information to a police officer, and identity theft. He was taken into custody on Perkins St., where police were unable to confirm his identity after they said Jones provided 11 different name and date-of-birth combinations. Police said the identity theft charge comes from Jones’ admission that the names given were actually his brothers. Fingerprints confirmed that the last identity given was indeed his own. He’ll be in Caledonia Court Oct. 25.
——-
Tyler C. Garand, 29, of St. Johnsbury was stopped at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 6 on Main St. in St. Johnsbury, and taken into custody on the allegation of operating after criminal suspension, the result of a DUI-2 conviction in 2019. He was cited into Caledonia Court on Nov. 2 on the charge of DLS-Criminal.
——-
After a report from another motorist about erratic operation, Alexandria Barrette, 24, of Lunenburg was stopped on Aug. 6 on Portland St. in St. Johnsbury. After investigation, she was taken into custody for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, and cited to appear Aug. 23 in Caledonia Court for DUI-I.
——-
Arnold Kindla III, 44 of Montpelier was arrested on in-state warrants at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 7 on Railroad St., after he was located sleeping on a bench at the Welcome Center. Kindla was lodged at the correctional facility for lack of $400 bail, and will appear in court at a later date.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
A vehicle operated by Julie Hurst, 44, of Barnet, sustained major front-end damage after an Aug. 6 accident on the I-91 Exit 22 off ramp. Hurst told police her 2013 Ford Explorer had a mechanical malfunction and swerved into the guardrail. No injuries were reported.
——-
David Hackett, 34, of Barnet, was charged Aug. 4 with simple assault after an Aug. 3 incident on Mosquitoville Rd. in Barnet in which he was accused of causing bodily injury to Brandon Metevier, 25, also of Barnet. Hackett will face the charge on Sept. 27 in Caledonia County Criminal Court.
——-
Cameron Messier, 19, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court Division on a charge of negligent operation as a result of an Aug. 7 two-vehicle crash on I-91 south in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Police say the 1:13 a.m. accident occurred when Messier’s 2014 Ford Focus rear-ended another vehicle, sustaining severe damage. A 2007 Infinity G35 being driven by Raymond Lewis, also 19, of St. Johnsbury had minor rear damage, police said. Messier went to NVRH with minor injuries, while Lewis was uninjured. This investigation is still pending regarding possible DUI.
——-
Two juveniles age 15 and 11, and Owen Ainsworth, 20, all of Lyndon, were charged for disorderly conduct and noise in the nighttime Aug. 7 at a 155 Charles St. residence. The midnight incident began when residents advised that music was being played purposely loud, also saying this has been an issue for several months. Troopers shut the outside speaker off and departed after the offenders didn’t answer the door. Shortly after the troopers left, the offenders turned the music back on at a loud volume, again waking neighbors. Troopers arrived again, made contact with the three allegedly responsible for the noise, and several underage drinking tickets were issued. Ainsworth will appear on Oct. 25 in Caledonia County Court, and the two juveniles are cited for an Oct. 28 appearance in Caledonia County Juvenile Court.
——-
As a result of a reported assault on Aug. 7 at 104 Avenue D in St. Johnsbury, a person of interest in the case, Hawkk Christman, 27, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on two outstanding arrest warrants. He was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility, and the assault is still under investigation.
VSP DERBY
On Aug. 5 police say a 2016 Freight Liner TK being driven by Erval D. Shedd III, 67, of Barton went off Roaring Brook Rd. in Barton and into a field after police say the operator fell asleep. The vehicle sustained driver’s-side damage. No injuries were reported.
——-
A 2006 GMC TK operated by Bradley Gates-Lanpher, 18, of Barre went off Rt. 111 in Morgan Aug. 5. Police say he attempted to swat a bee away before drifting off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle was undamaged, and the operator and a passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for minor injuries.
