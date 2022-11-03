Police Logs

Kimberley Gannon, 61, of Littleton, N.H. was charged on Oct. 28 on Memorial Drive in Lyndon with DUI, and cited to answer the allegation on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Richard Medina, 49, of Lyndon was charged on Oct. 31 on Memorial Drive in Lyndon with DUI, and cited into Caledonia County Court on Nov. 21 to answer the charge.
— — — —
Lodged Nov. 1 on $15,000 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being charged with possession and control of regulated drugs (cocaine), (cannabis), and (hallucinogenic drugs) on Rt. 302 in Newbury, Elliot Barden, Jr., 41, of Temple, Maine was cited into Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charges on Nov. 2
VSP — DERBY
A catalytic converter theft was reported to have occurred about 4 a.m. off a 2010 Ford box truck on Community Drive in Derby. Those with information about this theft are asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
VSP
Jeremy E. Gervais, 33, of Springfield, Mass., currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional facility, was charged on Oct. 31 as a fugitive from justice. An extraditable arrest warrant out of Massachusetts had been issued for Gervais for the charge of cocaine trafficking. He faced an extradition hearing on Nov. 1 in Orleans Superior Court.
OCSD
Hayden Patrick, 21, of Barton was charged on Oct. 11 on Rt. 100 in Lowell with criminal DLS. He’s due Dec. 6 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charge.
— — — —
Orleans County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests on in-state warrants (name, age, hometown, date of arrest): Timothy Guyette, 57, Derby, Oct. 31; Wayne Broe, 39, Derby, Oct. 31; Nathan Carter, 36, Newport, Oct. 28; Brandon Shepard, 27, Holland, Oct. 28.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.