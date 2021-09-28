HARDWICK POLICE

Caroline Badeau, 24, of Hardwick, was cited for disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer for alleged behavior on Sept. 26. Police responded to a West Church Street residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. They reported Badeau had thrown things in the road and was yelling. Later, she allegedly spit on a police officer.

VPS — MIDDLESEX

A Marshfield man accused of leaving the scene of a car crash that badly damaged a utility pole and a guardrail in Marshfield on Sept. 22 was cited for the crime by Vermont State Police. Jonah Jarvis, 25, was ordered to appear in Washington Superior Court on Oct. 28 to answer to the charge. Trooper John Gildea reported that police responded to the crash on Route 215 and found a white truck down an embankment, but no one was with the vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments