ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Robert Shaw, 34, of Concord was charged on Oct. 21 on Memorial Drive with DUI #2, and violations of conditions of release, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Feb. 26, 2023.
— —
Susan Newby, 52, of Morgan, and Jessica Newby, 30 of St. Johnsbury were cited and face arraignment on Nov. 7 in Caledonia Superior Court after an alleged physical altercation on Oct. 21 on Pearl St. after police say Susan would not leave the residence.
— —
Paul Higley, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 23 on Concord Ave. with unlawful mischief, and simple assault, and cited to answer the charge on Dec. 5 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Dylan Heywood, 24, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 23 on Eastern Ave. with violation of conditions of release (x3), and resisting arrest and flash cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 24 on the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcott was cited to appear Nov. 7 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer a charge of DUI following an Oct. 22 single-vehicle crash in Walden. He was hospitalized with minor injuries.
— —
Michael Powers, 29, of Worcester, Vt. was charged on Oct. 22 on Old Stagecoach Rd. in Danville with DUI #1, and cited into Caledonia County Court on Nov. 14 to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Joshua Cheney, 38, of Newport was charged on Oct. 22 with DUI following a single-vehicle crash on Highland Ave. in North Troy. He’s cited to appear in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division, on Dec. 27.
— —
Following a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 21 on Rt. 100 in Newport Town, Justin Lombardo, 33, of Essex Junction was charged with DUI #1 and cited to answer the charge on Nov. 8 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Cody Myott, 29, of Newport Center was charged on Oct. 23 with grand larceny, unlawful mischief, and prohibited persons after police say he attempted to steal a 2015 Chevy Silverado on Putre Drive in Irasburg belonging to Mark Goodridge, 46. After an alleged altercation with Goodrich, Myott drove the vehicle through a pasture. He was held on $2,500 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, and flash cited into Orleans County Court to answer the charges.
OCSD
Ciana Allen, 27, of North Troy was charged on Oct. 8 in Westfield with operating with a criminally-suspended license and cited to answer the charge on Nov. 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
HARDWICK POLICE
An Oct. 15 accident on Rt. 15 west in Wolcott resulted in minor damage to a vehicle operated by Jaqueline Gilman, 39, of Wolcott. She told police she hit an animal the size of a dog, but no animal was found at the scene.
— —
No major injuries were reported as a result of a three-vehicle accident on Oct. 10 on Rt. 15 by Bunker Hill Rd. Major damage was caused to all three vehicles, causing Rt. 15 to be partially shut down. Two people were transported to the hospital.
— —
The PD is investigating an Oct. 16 incident in which a broken-down vehicle that, due to a communication error, had been left on the side of Rt. 14 by Benway Drive for three days, was stripped of the catalytic converter, a car battery charger, and numerous antique photos of Rt. 2 houses in the 1950s worth about $7,800.
